School shooter's use of swastikas is focus of court fight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors and attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz battled Wednesday over whether jurors at his upcoming penalty trial should learn about the swastikas carved on his gun's magazine, his racist, homophobic and threatening online posts, his computer searches for child pornography and his cruelty to animals.
Prosecutors argued that the swastikas, racism, postings, computer searches and animal cruelty help form the basis of their psychologists' diagnosis that Cruz, 23, suffers from various behavioral control disorders, but is not mentally ill and understands his behavior. Their psychologists also say the postings help show he was not intellectually impaired when he murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.