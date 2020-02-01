School district: Some tenth graders distributed answers before English and World Studies exams

Darien High School has let parents know that the multiple choice answers for World Studies and English exams were breached and “widely distributed” to the sophomore class, compromising the exams’ integrity. The tests will be re-administered this week.

Darien High School administration said though there was a concern that the integrity of the assessments were breached, what was more important was the integrity and reputation of the school.

“When academic dishonesty goes undetected or unchallenged, those who suffer most are the students who value honesty. Learning thrives in an environment in which students are free to express ideas, where they are challenged to think and create and in which they are valued and respected. Integrity is the foundation of this kind of learning environment,” the letter said.

It was signed by Principal Ellen Dunn, Francis Janosco, English Department Chair 6-12 and Keith Keeler, Social Studies Department Chairman 6-12.

“All confirmed cases of academic dishonesty will be handled according to the policies of the Darien Public Schools and the consequences are commensurate with the violations of policy,” the letter said.

However, technology used makes it “impossible” to identify the specific students who approached the exam dishonestly.

The two tests will be administrated in a shortened format on Monday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“I am certain that there are sophomores who were unaware of the academic dishonesty being perpetrated. I ask those students to see this decision not as a punishment but rather as a defense of their values,” the letter said.

Read the full letter below:

Dear 10th Grade Families,

We are writing with unfortunate news regarding the administration of the 300 World Studies and English 10 exams at Darien High School. It has come to our attention that exam security was breached and that the answers to the multiple choice sections of both exams were widely shared within the sophomore class.

Assessments are purposeful in that they celebrate the accomplishments of our students, measure mastery of content and skills, inform our teaching and curricular design and prepare our students for large scale assessments in the future. When the integrity of the assessment is compromised, none of these valued measures are reliable.

More important than the integrity of the exam, however, is the integrity and reputation of our school and its community of teachers and students. When academic dishonesty goes undetected or unchallenged, those who suffer most are the students who value honesty. Learning thrives in an environment in which students are free to express ideas, where they are challenged to think and create and in which they are valued and respected. Integrity is the foundation of this kind of learning environment.

All confirmed cases of academic dishonesty will be handled according to the policies of the Darien Public Schools and the consequences are commensurate with the violations of policy. If it were possible to identify every student who approached the exam dishonestly, it would be simple to create a targeted response to this situation, handling each violation of our academic dishonesty policy individually. Unfortunately, the technology used by our students today makes this impossible and limits the scope of our investigation.

It is our conclusion that this portion of each exam is invalidated as a result of the pervasive breach. Students who have seen the answers to the exam should not be rewarded with higher grades than those who prepared honestly for their assessments. As a result, this portion of each test will be recreated by our teachers and will be readministered to students so that we have confidence in the authenticity of the assessment of learning. In order to complete testing within a class period, this section of each test will be shortened. We will readminister this component of the 300 World Studies exam on Monday, February 10 at 7:40 and the 300 English exam on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:40. Our teachers are aware of this schedule and will adjust homework and testing during this window.

I am certain that there are sophomores who were unaware of the academic dishonesty being perpetrated. I ask those students to see this decision not as a punishment but rather as a defense of their values. We demand better from those who made the decision to violate our expectations of honesty and integrity at DHS by either participating actively or by remaining silent. This is a teachable moment because no learning environment can thrive on a foundation of mistrust.

There are many rumors surrounding this situation that are untrue and that we are unable to address in protecting the privacy of our students. Please be assured that we have considered carefully many resolutions to this situation. We believe that we teach most powerfully by our actions and that inaction in this situation is unacceptable. We will be meeting with students on Monday to share this message. We thank you for your support and welcome any concerns you have.

Sincerely,

Ellen Dunn Principal

Francis Janosco, English Department Chair 6-12

Keith Keeler, Social Studies Department Chairman 6-12.

