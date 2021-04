VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson-area school board ended a study session and then canceled a scheduled regular meeting after dozens of parents protested the district's refusal to lift its mask mandate aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

After Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Aug. 19 lifted a statewide mask mandate for schools, the Vail Unified School District was among many in Arizona that kept its mandate in place and the board planned to review its policies Tuesday.