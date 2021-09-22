Schmitt appeals ruling on judges in Kevin Strickland case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday asked a state appeals court to intervene in the case of a Kansas City man who Jackson County prosecutors have said was wrongfully convicted of a triple murder more than 40 years ago.

Last week, Judge Kevin Harrell denied a motion from Schmitt's office asking that he and other Jackson County judges be removed from presiding over a hearing that would determine if Kevin Strickland will be exonerated of the 1998 murders in Kansas City.