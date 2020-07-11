Scattered thunderstorms, damaging winds possible for Darien and area Saturday

The Town of Darien planned for some stormy weather Friday by cleaning out storm drains in the hope of alleviating any flooding due to heavy rainfall.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Darien and the surrounding area. Tropical Storm Fay has weakened to a tropical depression and is predicted to continue to weaken.

According to the National Weather Service, after making landfall and then moving across New Jersey Friday evening, the threat of strong winds and heavy rainfall is diminishing as Fay loses tropical characteristics and moves into Canada by this afternoon. A low pressure center in the wake of Fay will quickly approach from the Great Lakes and will keep a good chance of showers and thunderstorms for much of upstate New York and northern New England into Sunday morning. More scattered thunderstorms can be expected to redevelop across the Northeast as another cold front is forecast to dip down from Canada.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in Darien and the surrounding area Saturday afternoon into evening. There is potential for a few of these storms to become severe, with the primary threats of damaging winds, one inch hail and localized flash flooding.

Other impacts of the tropical depression could be life threatening rip currents. It is recommended that inexperienced swimmers remain out of the water due to possibly dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service’s marine forecast for the Long Island Sound is south winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas could be two to four feet. Patchy fog early this morning. Visibility of less than one nautical mile early this morning, then one to three nautical miles this afternoon.

The full forecast:

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Heat index values as high as 95. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.