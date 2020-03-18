Darien Police Commission talks scams, autism

Mail and phone scams continue be issues in town. Over the past few weeks, there have been several more incidents where outgoing mail has been stolen from residential mailboxes, according to Darien Police Chief Don Anderson.

In those incidents, most of the personal checks are washed and bleached and new figures are put on them. The checks are fraudulently passed to a bank or business.

“Strongly consider putting your mail in the regular mailbox and not leaving it in your residential mailbox with the flag up,” Anderson said. “This lets people know that there is outgoing mail.”

He added that the Darien police detective bureau has identified some suspects and an arrest will be forthcoming for at least some of those incidents.

Phone scams

Anderson warned the public against telephone scams.

Recently, a Darien resident fell victim to a phone scam in which the resident was swindled out of over $8,000 by someone claiming to be an attorney collecting on medical bills for relatives.

If anyone calls residents on the phone asking for money, it’s a scam, Anderson said.

“The IRS is not calling you. U.S. marshals are not calling you. The police department’s not calling you,” he said. “If anyone’s calling on the phone asking for banking records or wire transfers, [or] money orders, it is a scam. If you get those, let us know.”

Autism awareness patches

The Police Commission unanimously approved having all officers wear autism awareness patches on their police department uniform during the month of April.

They will use the police department’s existing shirts but, at the expense of the police association, will have a velcro patch put on the shirt.

A lot of departments make these patches and they sell them to patch collectors, with the proceeds going to autism awareness organizations, according to Anderson.

Beds for the bunk room

The Police Commission unanimously approved getting beds for its bunk room. An appropriation was taken for this from the alarm fund for $3,500.

These beds will enable officers to stay overnight at the station in the event of a storm or emergency situation.

“We’re looking for space to catch a nap when the emergency operations center is open or there is a storm and police are stuck here at night, or you have an overnight side job and you’re working in the day time,” Anderson said.

The cost on the bunk beds are $445.

“If we had an appropriation from the alarm fund for $3,500, I would be able to get the bunks and the mattresses that we need,” Anderson said. “We can put carbon monoxide detectors in those spaces.”

