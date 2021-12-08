Saudi prince's tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 11:44 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this photo released by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, waves to French President Emmanuel Macron, upon his arrival in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 4, 2021. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, to Oman, the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File) Bandar Aljaloud/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in front of the second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, in Jiddah, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Russian Darja Pilz, Director of photography of the film, Sharaf, and Ahmed Al Munirawi, a Palestinian actor from Gaza, in the film, pose for photographers during the opening of the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Saudi Arabia is holding its first ever film festival three and-a-half years after the first movie premiered in cinemas in the kingdom. The festival featured a red carpet with women in floor-length ball gowns, a stark departure from past years when females had to wear the long flowing robe known as the abaya in public. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Red Sea International Film Festival Chairman Mohammed Al-Turki, left, and Saudi filmmaker Haifa al-Mansour pose for photographers on the red carpet during the opening of the first edition of the festival, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Saudi Arabia is holding its first ever film festival three and-a-half years after the first movie premiered in cinemas in the kingdom. The festival featured a red carpet with women in floor-length ball gowns, a stark departure from past years when females had to wear the long flowing robe known as the abaya in public. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Egyptian actress Nadia Elgendi walks on the red carpet during the opening of the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Saudi Arabia is holding its first ever film festival three and-a-half years after the first movie premiered in cinemas in the kingdom. The festival featured a red carpet with women in floor-length ball gowns, a stark departure from past years when females had to wear the long flowing robe known as the abaya in public. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers on the red carpet during the opening of the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Saudi Arabia is holding its first ever film festival three and-a-half years after the first movie premiered in cinemas in the kingdom. The festival featured a red carpet with women in floor-length ball gowns, a stark departure from past years when females had to wear the long flowing robe known as the abaya in public. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain on Dec. 15, 2014. A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in France, according to a French judicial official. Hasan Jamali Show More Show Less
12 of12
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.
Mohammed bin Salman's tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.