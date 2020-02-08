https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Saturday-Take-advantage-of-Something-Sweet-15040647.php
Saturday: Take advantage of ‘Something Sweet’ courtesy Darien Parks & Rec
Darien Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Something Sweet: An upcoming Valentine’s Day Dessert War and Gift Boutique. The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Mather Center (2 Renshaw Rd) from 12 to 3 p.m. (snow date: Sunday, Feb. 9) and will feature dessert samplings of the best local flavor and vendors providing an array of gift options
Taste all the samples for $5 and vote for your favorites. New and interested competitors should reach out to jgore@darienct.gov or call 203-656-7325. This Valentine’s Day,
Visit www.darienct
.gov/parkrec for more information or call 203-656-7325.
