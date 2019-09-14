Saturday: Public invited to swearing in of Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson

Captain Donald Anderson will be sworn in as Darien Police Chief on Saturday.

The Darien Police Commission is inviting the public to attend the Darien Police Department swearing in ceremony For Chief Donald B. Anderson.

The swearing-in will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Darien Town Hall Auditorium 2 Renshaw Road.

The Darien Police Commission announced Chief Anderson would be taking over as the Darien Police Department’s eleventh Chief of Police in June. Chief Anderson assumed command of the department upon the retirement of Chief Ray Osborne at the end of the summer.

Chief Anderson has been a member of the Darien Police Department since 1983, and most recently held the position of Captain of the Administrative Services Bureau. Anderson was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1999, lieutenant in 2000, and to captain in 2013. He has also served as a member of the Detective Division and as a member of the Specialized Accident Investigation Team. Captain Anderson is a state-certified Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation Instructor. Anderson is also a graduate of the 245th session of the FBI National Academy. Chief Anderson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Sacred Heart University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Iona College. He is the son of the late Bruce M. Anderson, who also served as Darien’s Chief of Police from February 19, 1988 to July 3, 1993.