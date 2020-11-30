Other holiday events

Youth commission food drive

The Darien Youth Commission is partnering with Person-to-Person in sponsoring a drive-thru food drive on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in the West Avenue train station parking lot (Koons Lot). Screened and masked volunteers will remove donations from donors’ cars, who are asked to remain in their cars.

Needed items include hearty soups, cereal and oatmeal, pancake mix, peanut butter and jelly; canned fruits and veggies, dried and canned beans, pasta and sauce, protein or granola bars, shelf-stable milk and fresh produce.

For additional information, asillars@darienct.gov or 203-656-7326.

Fire department Santa parade

Darien’s three fire departments are holding a Christmas car parade featuring fire trucks and Santa Claus on Dec. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Darien High School. Attendees should enter from High School lane and exit Nutmeg Lane or Noroton Avenue. Drivers are the parade, so all are encouraged to decorate their cars, make signs or cards to thank Santa, and wear Santa hats. Those attending are encouraged to either bring a donation for Toys for Tots or a food donation for Person-to-Person.

Virtual ‘Nutcracker’

A Darien holiday favorite since 2002, Darien Arts Center’s dance companies offer “Scenes from the Nutcracker.” The Tchaikovsky holiday classic is abbreviated to an hourlong narrated show, specifically geared for young audiences. In order to make the traditional favorite available to all audiences in a COVID-safe manner, DAF Media will be streaming live performances of the show at 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 from the Arts Center. Links to the performances, as well as an electronic version of the show will be available at darienarts.org.

The dances consist of members from the DAC dance department’s junior, senior and adult companies. Links to the shows are $25 and an electronic version of the show is available for an additional $15. For questions, call the DAC at 203-655-8683.

Nielsen’s Post 53 fundraiser

In lieu of its annual “Home for the Holiday,” Darien EMS-Post 53 November fundraiser, Nielsen’s Florist is offering a special Post 53 day on Dec. 3.

Ten percent of the sales that day will go to support Post 53, and Post 53 members will be helping sell Christmas trees under the pergola. Santa may also join the event. Outdoor registers will be used for additional COVID-19 safety. Post 53 members will be there from 3 - 5 p.m.Nielsen’s is at 1405 Post Road.

Rowan Center auction

Though registration for the Rowan Center’s annual gingerbread-making cocktail party event is closed, residents can still support the center via its online auction, open now. Serving the eight towns of lower Fairfield County since 1979, The Rowan Center provides free, 24-hour confidential support to those who have experienced sexual violence, or know someone who has. Several Darien residents serve in leadership positions for the Rowan Center.

Bidding continues until noon on Dec. 7. Auction items include holiday gift items for kids and adults, jewelry, extraordinary wines, and exclusive dinner-and-tasting packages from The Whelk, Kawa Ni, and Don Memo. Bid here

Santa visits the Mather Homestead

The Mather Homestead Foundation will welcome families to the Homestead on Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. for a socially-distanced, drive-thru h visit with Santa. Each child will receive a stocking filled with traditional colonial toys and treats. Cost is $45 per child. Santa encourages participants to sign up early at matherhomestead.org/santa.

Wreaths Across America

Darien’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony honoring veterans will be held at noon on Dec. 19, in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery on Hecker Avenue, barring any change to the governor’s restrictions. There will be a ceremony and residents can help place wreaths on each veteran’s grave, with social distance and masks.

YWCA cookie making

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness team is holding a virtual family-friendly cookie decorating event on Dec. 20 with Kathleen McCallister, executive pastry chef at Winged Foot Golf Club. Cookie kits are $25 each and proceeds will benefit YWCA Parent Awareness programming. A portion of the contribution will also be used to donate kits to families housed in the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Connecticut shelters. Orders must be placed by Dec. 14. Cookie kits are designed for two children and include six freshly baked cookies, three colors of icing, sprinkles, step-by-step decorating instructions, and an activity for those fast decorators. Cookies can be made on their own if families can't make the virtual even. Kits can be ordered at ywcadn.org/cookies.

Noroton Heights greens sale

The Noroton Heights Fire Department is holding its 33rd annual Christmas tree and wreath sale at its station at 209 Noroton Ave. The sale takes place on Thursday and Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 7 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to wash hands, stay socially distant, stay home if sick, and wear masks.