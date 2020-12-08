Santa rides Darien police motorcycle to deliver gifts

DARIEN — What travels faster? A sleigh or a motorcycle? On Sunday, many children in Fairfield County and beyond were able to ask Santa himself.

Darien Police were unable to hold their annual family Christmas party when they give out gifts to the children of department members.

But Santa was undeterred.

In an area that spanned from Darien to Ridgefield to Beacon Falls, Santa opted to use the more road-friendly motorcycle and let his reindeer rest up for the big day.

With a caravan of police cruisers, Santa arrived to bring joy to each child at their home.

The efforts were documented on Darien Police’s social media. At the end of the day, Santa had presents for 55 children aged 12 or under for Darien Police families. He and his elves made 22 stops in 12 communities.

Capt. Jeremiah Marron Jr., who joined the caravan with his own three children, has one of the more unique attachments to the Darien Police Department’s Christmas party. Marron has been attending the party since the age of 2 or 3, as he is the son of the late Capt. Jeremiah P. Marron Sr., who was also a member of the town’s police department from 1967 to 1989.

He said the annual event has been a tradition. In addition to Santa distributing gifts, there is entertainment for children and the adult holiday party is usually held the same weekend.

While the event was scaled back this year due to COVID-19, Marron said in some ways the motorcycle caravan was even more fun.

In addition to the excitement from the gift recipients, Marron, in the rear of the caravan, said he was able to see the smiles and laughter of those passing by. He also said people on sidewalks as they passed clapped and waved.

Marron said he and his children originally planned to just attend the Darien stops and nearby, “but we had so much fun we went almost the whole way.” Part of the fun was that most of the kids were surprised by the visit from Santa, who arrived with lights and sirens blaring.

While he said it wasn’t the same as the holiday party, “in some ways, it was more personal.”

“Having Santa come to your house separately for a visit more individual than being in an auditorium with a group of kids having pizza,” he said.