DARIEN — The pandemic will not stop Santa Claus from riding his sleigh to each and every home this Christmas. Santa is actually as excited as he ever has been.

“Christmas every year is a special time of year. People get a different feeling, you drive around town and see all the bright lights — you see the wreaths down at the center of town, you know that everyone is scurrying around trying to figure out what to get for Christmas,” Santa recently said.

“Even parents and teachers are all in a better mood because it’s the holiday time,” he said.

Santa Claus is very proud of all the kids in Darien for continuing to spread Christmas cheer.

“I’m impressed with how adaptive kids are. The fact that they have to visit Santa Claus in a socially distant manner, that they have to wear masks. It’s completely different,” he said.

“We’re doing a lot of video stuff — FaceTime and Zoom, and the kids are just adapting. They’re all like, ‘Okay this is the way it is? I can deal with it.’ And I find that very encouraging,” Santa said.

Of course, Santa hasn’t just been staying in the North Pole.

“I’ve been meeting with kids. I have a mask and the kids all wear masks and the only major difference is that they don’t sit on my lap, they come stand next to me,” Santa said.

“But it’s the same routine. We’re doing all the normal things we’re just doing it in a slightly different physical manner so that we can all stay safe,” he said.

Santa also said that as things change, “We have to redefine what normal is and as we define it we have to reassure kids as they grow up that it’s acceptable.”

“This year is completely different because of all the things that we have to do differently,” he said.

Santa said that means that visits with Santa Claus, though appearing different, are part of tradition that Christmas brings — that tradition we rely on.

“We can help these kids understand that some things — no matter how different the world around them is — somethings don’t change,” Santa said.

“That makes this Christmas very special. It’s the one place in their life that we can reassure them that not everything is changing,” he said.

Santa reminded Darien children that Christmas is coming — there will be gifts, and there will be Christmas dinner.

“You kids have expressed an awful lot of patience. I have to ask you for a little more patience,” Santa said.

“Things will get back to the way they used to be — you will go back playing baseball and football and basketball,” he said.

“Don’t get so disappointed about the things that we’ve lost this year that you forget to enjoy them as they begin to come back,” Santa said.

And he added, “Merry Christmas.”