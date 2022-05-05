Sandstorm suspends flights, many Iraqis struggle to breathe SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 10:17 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Cars drive through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less
2 of9 People walk through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People with breathing problems are treated in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less
5 of9 People with breathing problems are treated in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Policeman stand during a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man walks through a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hundreds of Iraqis with respiratory problems went to hospitals with flights suspended on Thursday as Iraqis awoke to a fifth sand storm to engulf the country within a month. Ali Abdul Hassan Show More Show Less
9 of9
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqis rushed to hospitals with breathing problems Thursday and the Baghdad airport suspended flights for several hours as a thick sandstorm blanketed the country, the fifth to engulf Iraq within a month.
Iraqi state media said most of the patients suffered respiratory issues as clinics across the country's north and west struggled to keep up with the influx. Authorities urged citizens to stay indoors.