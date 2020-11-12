San Tan Valley woman accused of abusing partner's young son

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A San Tan Valley woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse involving her partner’s 8-year-old son, Pinal County Sheriff's officials said Thursday.

They said 29-year-old Claudia Genis turned herself in to county authorities Tuesday and was jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.

It's unclear if Genis has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf about the case.

Sheriff’s officials said the child’s mother continues to cooperate with the investigation.

They say the boy had to be flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Sept. 8 for treatment of multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries and he needed several weeks to recover.

The mother told medical staff that her son was hurt falling off his skateboard.

Deputies responded to the hospital after medical staff alerted authorities that the boy’s injuries appeared more consistent with abuse.

Investigators said the boy told them Genis allegedly began abusing him at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when he had to stay home from school.

The boy now is in Arizona Department of Child Safety custody.