San Diego police shoot, kill armed man inside dumpster

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego SWAT officers shot and killed an armed man who led officers on a car chase across the city before driving onto a high school campus and holing up inside a dumpster during an overnight standoff that ended Tuesday morning.

The man was believed to be a fugitive wanted in connection with two shootings within the last month. Officers were trying to take him into custody Monday night when he took off in a vehicle with a female passenger and drove onto the San Diego High School campus. There, the man carrying a rifle ran and jumped into a dumpster with the woman, officials said.