Salvadoran women tell of unjust treatment under abortion law MARCOS ALEMÁN, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 5:30 p.m.
1 of15 From left, Elsy, Kenia, Evelyn and Karen pose for a photo with Sara Garcia of the Citizen’s Group for the Depenalization of Abortion, far right, during the press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Elsy, Kenia, Evelyn and Karen are four of five women who were were released since Christmas after having served long stretches of 30-year prison sentences for allegedly terminating their pregnancies, in a country that bans abortion under any circumstances. Salvador Melendez/AP Show More Show Less
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The four women all had sought medical help for obstetric emergencies, and each ended up in prison sentenced to 30 years on aggravated homicide convictions for allegedly terminating their pregnancies.
After spending a combined four decades behind bars in El Salvador, one of the four countries in the Western Hemisphere with total bans on abortions, they were recently released thanks to a campaign by human rights activists .