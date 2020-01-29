Saint Luke’s Road Race, K9 coffee, among plans at Police Commission

Coffee with a Cop and the Saint Luke’s Road Race were topics of discussion at the Jan. 21 special Police Commission meeting.

Coffee with a Cop K9

Darien Police Officer Leslie Silva is the coordinator and organizer for the Coffee with a Cop event, which will be Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Darien Library. Both of the police association’s canine units, along with their dogs, will be present.

The library has offered to provide hot chocolate for the children and coffee for the adults.

There will be a questions and answer segment for the canine officers.

Saint Luke’s Road Race

The commission unanimously approved a motion for the date and time of the fifth annual Saint Luke’s 5K Road Race on Nov. 1.

This race is on the Police Commission’s list of approved races that it reviews every year.

The race is being coordinated by Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Darien.

Nov. 1 is All Saints Day. The start time will be 11:35 a.m., which corresponds with when mass is letting out.

The same race course and staff will be used, in the same locations, as in the past.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser

To donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser, visit the Darien Police Association’s Facebook page.

Darien Police Chief Don Anderson is growing a beard until the end of the month to bring awareness to this cause. The fundraising has been organized in honor of Jenna Dos Santos, daughter of Darien Police Officer Michael Dos Santos, who was diagnosed with leukemia in the spring of 2009.

Watch the full Police Commission meeting on Darien TV79.

