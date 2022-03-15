Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft," such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV's star's death.
In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, a detective notes that Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures “would have stunned Mr. Saget,” and that he would have experienced dizziness.