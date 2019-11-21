SRP to pay $21 M to settle claims over Arizona mine closure

PHOENIX (AP) — Salt River Project has agreed to pay $21 million to settle claims from Peabody Energy over the closure of the Kayenta coal mine three months ago.

The mine closed in August after sending its last shipment of coal to the Navajo Generating Station power plant near Page.

The plant shut down Monday after a 45-year run.

According to the Arizona Republic, Peabody Energy had issued a claim for $53 million to SRP for closure of the mine, which was previously planned to run until 2044 until the utility owners voted to close it in 2017.

Peabody says SRP owed it millions for a variety of expenses, including severance pay to laid-off miners and equipment bought for the mine that wasn't put to its full use.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com