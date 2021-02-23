Southern Poverty: 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020 AARON MORRISON, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 3:27 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — When rioters tore through the U.S. Capitol last month, some of them gripping Confederate battle flags, they didn’t encounter a statue of the most famous rebel general, Robert E. Lee.
The Lee statue, which represented the state of Virginia as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol for 111 years, had been removed just weeks before — one of at least 160 public Confederate symbols taken down or moved from public spaces in 2020, according to a new count the Southern Poverty Law Center shared with The Associated Press ahead of releasing it.