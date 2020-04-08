SLIDESHOW: NFL alumni donates 14,000 masks to lower Fairfield County at Darien Town Hall

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Kelly McCoy Newton, marketing director for the CT Chapter of the NFL Alumni, and NFL veteran Skip Lane of Westport, outside Town Hall on Wednesday morning, where they distributed 14,000 masks through a $10,000 donation. less First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Kelly McCoy Newton, marketing director for the CT Chapter of the NFL Alumni, and NFL veteran Skip Lane of Westport, outside Town Hall on Wednesday morning, where they ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close SLIDESHOW: NFL alumni donates 14,000 masks to lower Fairfield County at Darien Town Hall 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — In an effort to help tackle a growing need in the current health crisis, the Connecticut Chapter of the NFL Alumni donated 14,000 masks to nine municipalities throughout lower Fairfield County on Wednesday morning.

With Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson orchestrating the transfer from Town Hall, representatives of Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton arrived outside at appointed times to pickup boxes of masks for their respective first responders.

“Everybody’s so grateful,” Stevenson said, praising the generosity of the 14-year-old chapter’s work, which has traditionally included the annual Charity Golf Classic at The Country Club of Darien but now added $10,000 to this effort.

“Unfortunately yesterday I had to announce that we’re postponing it,” Kelly McCoy Newton, marketing director and Darien resident, explained, with a new date set on Sept. 28.

With a member of their chapter now quarantined at home in New Canaan with COVID-19, she said—and owing to the overall needs in the larger community—members decided this would be a strategic opportunity to give back.

“We’ve dedicated our lives to play a sport and we all say when that comes to an end, we’re going to give back to the community,” said Niko Koutouvides of Fairfield, chapter president and a former linebacker with several pro teams.

“The whole world is in need now,” noted Bill Cooke of Fairfield, who played defensive end for several pro teams and shared that he’s currently dating a woman who works as a first responder.

“NFL Alumni donates to multiples charities,” explained Skip Lane of Westport, a former defensive back. “We thought this was a good cause.”

“We really appreciate all the generosity that we’ve seen,” noted New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, who was among the officials who came to collect the masks.

Michael Pollard, chief of staff for the city of Stamford, said the donations emphasize the unity of the area municipalities.

“It shows how the communities don’t see themselves as individual towns,” he said. “We work together.”

He said that prior to the crisis, municipalities throughout the region were already taking steps to look at things more from a regional view.

“Clearly Stamford has a significant amount of need,” he said, “so to have support like this illustrates how people rise to a crisis.”

Stevenson acknowledged the role of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, and its full support of Masks for Heroes, for helping make the donation purchases possible.

She said those interested in helping purchase more masks for front-line workers should visit https://jewishnewhaven.org/masksforheroes.