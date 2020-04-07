SLIDESHOW: Holmes students keep busy with eLearning

The McAuliffes tackle learning as a family (Sheehan, Jack and Burke) The McAuliffes tackle learning as a family (Sheehan, Jack and Burke) Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close SLIDESHOW: Holmes students keep busy with eLearning 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Holmes School students have been busy with e-learning. The teachers and administrators are making the best of the situation with creativity, structure, and humor.

3) 4th grader Bella Ramos and 5th grader Aiden Ramos

8) 4th grader Eleanor Lubeley and 1st grader Andrew Lubeley watch the first installment of "Dr. Addley's Neighborhood."

9) Fourth graders Anna and Olivia Farmer hard at work