SLIDESHOW: Hindley students working hard at eLearning

Kindergartener Myla Thomas works on a persuasive writing piece during writers workshop eLearning. Kindergartener Myla Thomas works on a persuasive writing piece during writers workshop eLearning. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close SLIDESHOW: Hindley students working hard at eLearning 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Hindley students continue to enjoy and work hard at eLearning. Here are some images shared with The Darien Times.

Many thanks!

Belinda & Emily

First image: First grader Ben Habay enjoys art and writing assignments from home

Second image: First grader Blaze Comfort tunes into her daily class lessons on line

Third image: Tripp McNulty taking part in the Hindley morning meeting and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

Fourth image: First grader Lucas Smith and third grader Charlie Smith side by side learning

Fifth image: Kindergartener, Myla Thomas works on a persuasive writing piece during writers workshop eLearning.

Sixth image: First grader, Brady Fang works on mathematics

Seventh image: First grader, Reid Faulkner listens to the morning meeting with Principal Droller

Eighth image: Third grader, Tessa Walsh and Kindergartener Simon Walsh watching the morning announcement from home

Ninety image: Kindergartener, Brody Seitz participating in Readers Workshop with Mrs Crabill

Tenth image: Sam and Teddy Bonanno taking part in some elearning fun from home

Eleventh image: Kennedy Cortese works on elearning assignments from home