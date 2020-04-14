SLIDESHOW: Hindley students working hard at eLearning
Hindley students continue to enjoy and work hard at eLearning. Here are some images shared with The Darien Times.
Many thanks!
Belinda & Emily
First image: First grader Ben Habay enjoys art and writing assignments from home
Second image: First grader Blaze Comfort tunes into her daily class lessons on line
Third image: Tripp McNulty taking part in the Hindley morning meeting and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance
Fourth image: First grader Lucas Smith and third grader Charlie Smith side by side learning
Fifth image: Kindergartener, Myla Thomas works on a persuasive writing piece during writers workshop eLearning.
Sixth image: First grader, Brady Fang works on mathematics
Seventh image: First grader, Reid Faulkner listens to the morning meeting with Principal Droller
Eighth image: Third grader, Tessa Walsh and Kindergartener Simon Walsh watching the morning announcement from home
Ninety image: Kindergartener, Brody Seitz participating in Readers Workshop with Mrs Crabill
Tenth image: Sam and Teddy Bonanno taking part in some elearning fun from home
Eleventh image: Kennedy Cortese works on elearning assignments from home