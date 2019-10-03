SLIDESHOW: Darien Fire Department joins the annual Tunnel to Towers run in New York City, dedicates it to Robert Eldredge

Members of the Darien Fire Department joined the annual Tunnel to Towers run last weekend in New York City. The run is dedicated to Staten Island fireman Stephen Siller, who had just gotten off the late shift on Sept. 11 when he heard that a plane had hit the World Trade Center over his scanner. He turned around to head back to help, but the Battery Tunnel was already closed.

With 60 pounds of gear on his back, he ran through the tunnel to head to the site where he later lost his life. Many first responders do the annual run in full gear as well. The race, which starts in Brooklyn and goes through the Battery Tunnel to lower Manhattan, has over 30,000 runners and honors the victims of 9/11.

This year, Darien firefighters dedicated the run to Robert Eldredge.

Eldredge, who died last November, was a firefighter with the Darien Fire Department for 57 years. He served as financial secretary from 1971 to 2018, and was on the department’s Board of Trustees from 1971 until the early 2000s.

Darien firefigther Matthew Lucero, explaining his shirt, said he’s been participating this event for the past 10 years. In his earlier runs, Lucero said Eldredge, who was also a Marine, participated in this event as well until health problems caused him to stop.

“I continued the years later and he would always ask me how the run went every time. His response would be if it wasn’t for his problems he would continue to participate,” Lucero said.