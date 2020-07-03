SLIDESHOW: Created in Place —Darien Arts Center continues virtual showcase

The Darien Arts Center continues its virtual showcase and call for submissions from all ages. Created In Place was borne out of the realization that there is an abundance of creativity in the community resulting from recent time spent in quarantine.

All submissions will become part of the Created in Place showcase on the DAC’s website, with highlights featured on social media and in email blasts each week. All ages may submit photographs, artwork or videos (including performances) of any creative expression into Created In Place at darienarts.org.

For more information and upcoming offerings including online classes and summer camps, visit darienarts.org.

For questions, call the DAC at 203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall. Lead sponsors of the DAC are Baywater Properties, DR Bank and Stamford Ford Lincoln.

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community.

For further information, call 203-655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.