SEPAC presents talk on ADHD, anxiety and mood disorders best practices

Parents and community members are invited to attend, ADHD, Anxiety and Mood Disorders: Best Practices for Evaluation and Medical Management, by Dr. Peter McAllister on Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:15 p.m., in the Darien Library Community Room. RSVP to dariensepac@gmail.

McAllister, a board certified neurologist, will address best practices for evaluating and treating ADHD, anxiety and mood disorders in school-age children. He will discuss the pros and cons of available treatment interventions, including medication, and the risks when leaving these conditions untreated.

McAllister is Medical Director of New England Institute for Neurology and Headache, where he treats adults and children and employs a holistic, biopsychosocial approach. Dr. McAllister lectures internationally, has been a principle investigator on numerous clinical trials, and has authored articles in the lay and scientific press. He holds clinical appointments at both Yale University School of Medicine and The Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University.

This presentation is co-sponsored by Darien SEPAC and Darien Library.