SD colleges to offer American civics certificates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer undergraduate certificates in an American civics tradition course this fall after Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called on regents to promote patriotism.

The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Noem called on the Board of Regents during the 2021 legislative session to cultivate a “profound love of our country and a realistic picture of its virtue and challenges” across the six schools. The Legislature handed the state Department of Education $900,000 for a new civics initiative.