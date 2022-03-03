SC mother seeks answers on her daughter's New Orleans death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A South Carolina mother has traveled to New Orleans hoping to learn more about the death of her daughter, a college senior who was dropped off at a hospital by an unidentified driver after she attended suburban Carnival parades.
Police have released few details about the death the morning of Feb. 19 of Ciaya Whetstone, a 21-year-old student at the University of New Orleans. The coroner's office in New Orleans said Thursday it will be about six weeks before the investigation into the cause of her death is complete.