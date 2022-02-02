SC lawmakers, educators find common ground in school choice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In a South Carolina General Assembly session that has already shown some sharp divides between lawmakers and teachers and school administrators, a school choice bill has them trying to sing from the same sheet of music.
The bill would require every school district in the state to offer some type of program to send children to a school outside their zoned areas and to allow children to go to a school in a different district. A Senate subcommittee rekindled the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.