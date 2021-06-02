SC lawmaker makes history as 1st Black woman to run for gov

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Since the country's founding, no Black woman has ever served as a governor in the United States. But South Carolina Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod says she's the person who can change that, despite the fact that Democrats haven't been elected to a statewide office there in 15 years.
“I want to be the person that is running not because I’m a woman, and not because I’m Black, but because I am so connected to and so much like the people that I represent,” McLeod, a Columbia-area lawmaker, told The Associated Press ahead of Thursday's official 2022 campaign launch. “It’s a tremendous responsibility, but it’s one that I’m excited about.”