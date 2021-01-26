SC House approves taking more bids to sell Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House agreed Tuesday to reopen bids for a private company to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper and, in the meantime, replace the entire board that runs the electric company.
The House voted 89-26 on the latest bill to either overhaul or sell the agency, an effort that has been slow to make it to the finish line because of lawmakers who don't think the state can get a good enough deal, those loyal to an agency formed in the Great Depression to get power to rural areas of the state and because of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.