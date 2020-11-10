S.C. police search for driver accused of shooting into car

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver accused of firing a gunshot into a woman’s car during a road rage incident in South Carolina.

Officers were called Monday to Interstate 77, where the victim told police that the bullet had passed behind the driver’s seat of her vehicle and went into the passenger side, the Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement.

The victim, a North Carolina woman, said the shooting happened after the female driver was speeding behind her. This led the victim to slow down and tap her brakes in an effort to warn the driver about the approaching traffic.

The victim said the woman then pulled up beside her and the two exchanged words. The victim eventually put her window back up to avoid further confrontation, and that's when she says the gunshot was fired.

There were no reported injuries.