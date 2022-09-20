Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The set of amendments to Russia's Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed by the State Duma introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. The bill now needs to receive the upper house's approval and then be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law — steps that are considered to be formalities.