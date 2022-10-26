Russian Embassy accuses Norway of promoting 'spy mania'

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Russian Embassy in Norway's capital denied knowing anything about a man suspected of spying in the northern European country and alleged Wednesday that authorities there have used drone and ship sightings, as well as Russians with cameras, to fuel “spy mania.”
A 37-year-old Brazilian citizen who worked at a university in the Arctic city of Tromsoe was detained Monday. The Norwegian Police Security Service alleged the man used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services.