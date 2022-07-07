Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 12:06 a.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security.
The one-day gathering will take place on Friday on the mostly Hindu “island of the gods” in the majority Muslim archipelago nation.
NINIEK KARMINI