Russia mulls loosening restrictions amid record virus surge

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian president says his government is considering loosening some coronavirus restrictions, even as the country is facing a record-breaking surge of infections because of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Vladimir Putin on Thursday held an online meeting with Russia's top business association, Business Russia, and assured its members that the authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions because of the surge. Moreover, the government is considering lifting restrictions for those who come into contact with COVID-19 patients.