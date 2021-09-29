Russia labels media outlet, 2 rights groups 'foreign agents'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday designated a popular independent media outlet and two rights groups “foreign agents,” a move that comes as part of a months-long crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists.
The Justice Ministry slapped the “foreign agent” label on Mediazona, a news site known for its extensive coverage of high-profile court cases; OVD-Info, a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests; and Zona Prava, another human rights group. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that may discredit the recipient.