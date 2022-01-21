Russia hits all-time high of new infections, blames omicron DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 10:40 a.m.
1 of11 A controller, left, checks a QR code and observance of the mask regime in public transport in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. Record numbers of new cases were reported in Moscow and in St. Petersburg, where health officials on Friday limited elective outpatient care. (Sophia Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency photo via AP) Sophia Sandurskaya/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high Friday and authorities blamed the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday noted “intensive spread of the omicron variant” and said the authorities “expect it to become the dominating” variant driving the outbreak. The state coronavirus task force Golikova heads reported 49,513 new infections on Friday — the highest yet in the pandemic.
