Russia adds Navalny, allies to terrorists, extremists list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists.
Navalny, Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and eight of his allies — including top aides Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov — were on Tuesday added to the registry by Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The law requires that the bank accounts of those on the list be frozen.