Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 5:44 a.m.
Men work on the construction of plates for bulletproof vests in an artists co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
The tail of a rocket sticks out in a memorial for the thousands of Polish officers killed in 1940 by Soviet secret police in the Katyn massacre, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
New bulletproof vests are displayed in an artists co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Muralist Arti exercises inside an artists' co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Children from Ukraine play at an exhibition hall, turned into a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
FILE - Oksana Baulina, the chief of video operations at the foundation run by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks after a live broadcast at the office of the Foundation for Fighting Corruption in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said that Oksana Baulina was killed Wednesday, March 23, 2022 when she was documenting the damage of a Russian shelling of the Podil district of the capital and came under a new strike.
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, front right, looks toward U.S. President Joe Biden, front left, at a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center front, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, front right, pose during a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world.
Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim.
U.S. President Joe Biden, front right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, front left, prior to a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world.
17 of17
Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire as NATO leaders huddled in Brussels Thursday and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged them to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to his country.
Four weeks into the deadly Russian onslaught, its forces appear to have stalled in many places in the face of fiercer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. That's provided the West's NATO allies time to meet in Brussels on how to make Russia's offensive as painful as possible for President Vladimir Putin — without triggering a nuclear war.