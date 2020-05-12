Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov adjusts his tie prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Netanyahu visited Moscow to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan with Putin and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”

The announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Hours before Putin made televised remarks Monday about ending the country's partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases..