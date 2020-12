AP

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow convicted a former top executive of a Russian state-controlled energy company on espionage charges Tuesday and sentenced her to 15 years in prison.

The Moscow City Court found Karina Tsurkan guilty on charges of spying for the ex-Soviet nation of Moldova while working as a member of the management board of Inter RAO. The energy holding dealing with electric power supply and heat generation has assets in Russia and several other ex-Soviet countries.