Russia, AstraZeneca to test combination of COVID-19 shots DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 5:01 p.m.
1 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus signed between Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, via video conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus signed between Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, via video conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus signed between Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, via video conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus signed between Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, via video conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on Monday announced signing an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker's COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow.
The developers of Sputnik V proposed the approach to AstraZeneca last month, suggesting it could increase the effectiveness of the British vaccine. The company announced on Dec. 11 a study to test the combination, and on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation with Moscow-based medical research facility the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian drugmaker R-Pharm.
Written By
DARIA LITVINOVA