Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat KATHY GANNON, VLADIMR ISACHENKOV and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 8:41 a.m.
2 of38 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center right, and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, center left, talk to each other prior to posing for a photo with their colleagues at a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, greets Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud prior to a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, arrives to attend a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, center, and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, right, prepare to pose for a photo prior to a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, participants of the Central and South Asia 2021 conference pose for a photo prior to the session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, foreground right, talk to each other at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, left, gestures while speaking to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right back to a camera, prior to a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, left, applauds as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, walks past during the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
14 of38 Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, bottom, applauds as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, walks past at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, drinks a water as he attends at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, delivers his speech at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani arrives to attend the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, left, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, walks to attend the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, gestures as he talks with U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall during the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall attends the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, and U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall talk to each other during the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall attend the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures while speaking at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reacts as he attends the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, right, Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, behind Ghani, gestures speaking to him at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. America's hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russia's foreign minister told a conference in the Uzbek capital Friday. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the left. AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, Afghani Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, center, and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, talk to each other prior to posing for a photo with their colleagues at a Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, left, speaks to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad at the Central and South Asia 2021 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Friday, July 16, 2021. AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 In this handout photo released by Department of Labor and Social Protection of Moscow Government, A medical worker speaks to Lyubov Semyonova, 104 years old, right, the oldest resident of the orphanage after re-vaccination in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Semyonova is a labor veteran and the widow of a participant in the Great Patriotic War. Lyubov Aleksandrovna endured the first vaccination at the beginning of this year perfectly. (Mika Sazonov/Department of Labor and Social Protection of Moscow Government via AP) Mika Sazonov/AP Show More Show Less
38 of38
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan's neighbors Friday as they sought a common path toward resolving the country's escalating violence.
Participants gathering in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent traded stinging criticisms and finger-pointing over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Taliban forces have surged in recent weeks, capturing dozens of districts and key border region from the faltering Afghan security forces and military as the U.S. and NATO complete their withdrawal.
