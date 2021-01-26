Rubbish-covered lake brings to light Balkans waste problem DARKO VOJINOVIC, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of30 A boat pushes tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 A trash collector stands at the burning landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 A trash collector searches for recyclable material at the landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 A trash truck unloads at the burning landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 A trash collector searches for recyclable material at the landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 A trash collector walks at the burning landfill near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A fisherman prepares his boat at the Potpecko accumulation lake covered with plastic bottles near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Plastic bottles float at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 A fisherman paddles at the Potpecko accumulation lake covered with plastic bottles near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Plastic bottles and waste float at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Plastic bottles and waste float at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Plastic bottles and waste float at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 A boat pushes tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 A boat pushes tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 A boat pushes tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Huge cranes clear tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Boats push tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A crane clears tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 A man walks by tons of garbage stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Garbage is stuck at the foot of the hydro power plant at the Potpecko accumulation lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serbia and other Balkan nations are virtually drowning in communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
PRIBOJ, Serbia (AP) — Trucks and building machines are parked on a river dam in southwest Serbia but not for construction work. Instead, huge cranes are being used to clear tons of garbage crammed at the foot of the power plant.
Serbia and other Balkan nations are overwhelmed by communal waste after decades of neglect and lack of efficient waste-management policies in the countries aspiring to join the European Union.
Written By
DARKO VOJINOVIC