Royle students give year-end gift to SoundWaters

The Royle School fifth grade class voted to make its year-end charitable donation to SoundWaters in support of the organization’s Long Island Sound conservation and education efforts. SoundWaters vice president of development, Bob Mazzone, greeted some graduating Royle students recently at the SoundWaters Coastal Education Center on Stamford’s Cove Island. Pictured are Teagan Josef, Ellie O’Kane and Parker Jacobs less The Royle School fifth grade class voted to make its year-end charitable donation to SoundWaters in support of the organization’s Long Island Sound conservation and education efforts. SoundWaters vice ... more Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Royle students give year-end gift to SoundWaters 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The fifth grade class at Royle School surprised SoundWaters recently with a donation of $250 to support the organization’s mission to protect Long Island Sound through education.

Royle students voted to support SoundWaters and announced their selection to the entire school during the final week of school.

According to Royle School PTO fifth grade committee chairman Amy O’Kane, “preserving and protecting Long Island Sound really resonated with the students in this class and they are pleased to make this donation to SoundWaters to honor their six years at Royle and celebrate their stepping up to middle school.”

Some Royle students visited SoundWaters Coastal Education Center on Stamford’s Cove Island recently where they presented their gift to SoundWaters vice president of development, Bob Mazzone.

“We are delighted by this donation and so proud of Royle School. So much has happened this spring, but the students still recognize how critical it is to learn about and protect Long Island Sound. We can’t wait for school field trips to begin again so we can host Royle School at SoundWaters,” Mazzone said.

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, is the region’s premier environmental education organization focused on the protection of Long Island Sound. Annually, SoundWaters hosts shipboard and land-based programs for more than 30,000 students from pre-K through high school. SoundWaters works in partnership with schools, communities, civic organizations, businesses and other environmental and educational organizations to develop experiences that foster a sense of responsibility for the environment and encourage actions that ensure a sustainable future for Long Island Sound. Currently, during the COVID-19 education crisis, SoundWaters is producing and providing schools across the Long Island Sound region with an entire semester of online environmental science curricula to help teachers and students meet their spring science learning goals. For more information, visit SoundWaters.org.