Rowers say Olympic coach threatened, verbally abused them JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 12:36 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — As the Tokyo Games approach, US Rowing is awaiting the results of a months-long assessment commissioned by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee of the sport's national team programs, including the men’s group based in Oakland, where longtime coach Mike Teti is being criticized by some rowers for what they call his intense and intimidating style.
Athletes offer drastically different accounts of what rowing is like under Teti’s leadership.