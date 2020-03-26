Rowayton Pizza to thank first responders with meal donations

Rowayton Pizza is donating meals to first responders and a portion of sales to the non-profit of customers' choice.

Rowayton Pizza intends to “pay it forward” — thanking police from Darien and Norwalk as well as Darien EMS Post 53.

Joe Criscuolo of Rowayton Pizza said his team is donating $1,000 worth of food to feed those first responders on Thursday, March 26.

Rowayton Pizza is also going to offer a 10 percent discount to customers who wants to donate food to any agency of their choice.

Customers can order a meal and Rowayton Pizza will deduct 10 percent, allocating that to a meal donation to those agencies. Rowayton Pizza would then schedule a delivery or pick up.

“It is just our way to say thanks to our heroes on the front lines,” Criscuolo said.

Rowayton Pizza is also donating 5 percent of weekly sales to fundraiser to be converted to meal donations to local shelters in Darien and Norwalk. Guests should say they would like their order to be included in the fundraising effort.

Local shelters can reach out to Rowayton Pizza to coordinate drop off or pick up.

Rowayton Pizza is located at 104 Rowayton Ave in Rowayton. More info: 203-853-7555, info@rowaytonpizzamenu.com or www.rowaytonpizzamenu.com.