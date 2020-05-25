Roswell man being held without bond in fatal shooting case

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Roswell, police said.

They said 22-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and is being held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center.

Police said Kelley is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Sunday if Kelley has a lawyer yet for his case.

Investigators believe Kelley shot the two 19-year-old victims and then disposed of the handgun he allegedly used.

Police said Marcelleno Briseno of Roswell was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

The other man had two non-life- threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and was treated and released. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Kelley and the man shot in the arm.

Police told the Roswell Daily Record that Briseno went to confront Kelley in an alleged dispute involving a woman when he was fatally shot.