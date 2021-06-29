Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave GENE JOHNSON and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 1:01 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday's high temperature — a record-tying 105 Fahrenheit (40.6 Celsius).
Written By
GENE JOHNSON and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS